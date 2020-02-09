“‘My loyalty is always to the story’: Tonette Jadaone unbothered by reactions on James Reid’s team-up with Nancy McDonie”

Tonette Jadaone also said she could clearly see the chemistry between James Reid and Nancy McDonie.

Tonette Jadaone, who was one of the female filmmaker honorees at this year’s Film Development Council Ambassadors’s Night, shared in an interview with the entertainment press some exciting details about the highly-anticipated series tentatively titled “The Soulmate Project.”

The lead stars of the show, James Reid and MOMOLAND member Nancy McDonie, are still doing acting workshops and immersions in preparation for the filming of the project which is set to begin sometime soon.

“Natapos na kami sa camera and look test. Tapos patuloy pa rin ‘yung mga acting workshops and immersions and bonding,” Jadaone shared.

The acclaimed director said she could see clearly see the chemistry between Reid and his new onscreen partner, McDonie.

She has previously helmed Reid’s teleseryes with Nadine Lustre on ABS-CBN namely “On The Wings of Love” and “’Til I Met You,” respectively.

“May chemistry talaga sila. Dahil nga ‘yung Soulmate Project isa siyang multi-character story — actually mas nag-fofocus dun sa dalawang soulmates. Malaking nakaasa dun sa chemistry nu’ng dalawang artista ‘yung kwento,” she stated.

While the actor’s TV and film projects have become successful because of the support of JaDine fans, Tonette Jadaone believes the new teleserye would appeal to viewers because of its story.

“Wala. Kasi nandu’n kami sa kwento eh. Parang feeling ko naman nandu’n na tayo sa kind ng era na we go for the story first. It’s really the story. I’m a storyteller. So my loyalty is always to the story and not ‘yung mga nakapalibot sa paggawa ng pelikula,” she said.

According to the the “Never Not Love You” director, she conceived the germ or premise of the film more than three years ago.

“Personally, it’s a story I’ve always wanted to do kasi 2016-2017 ko pa siya kuwento. So it’s supposed to be a movie. Pinitch ko siya sa iba’t-ibang producers. Parang nakalimutan ko na siya, ang dami ko nang nagawang pelikula after that,” she revealed.

Teasing fans what to expect from the 13-episode series, she said: “Basta ‘pag nilabas na namin ang kuwento, mas magegets kung bakit kailangan foreigner and Korean. Lalo’t merong certain relationship ang Pilipinas tsaka Korea in terms of mga K-Pop, Koreanovelas.”

Villegas and Jadaone said there is no definite release date yet for the Dreamscape-produced project.