“‘My sweet baby, you’re incomparable’: Morissette Amon mourns death of pet dog”

Morissette Amon is mourning the passing of her pet dog, Luna.

The 24-year-old singer shared the sad news in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, July 15, where she tried to find the right words to express the deep loss and sadness she is currently feeling.

According to Morissette, her beagle died a after being stricken with canine parvovirus (CPV), a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies.

“My Luna, gone too soon, to Parvo..My heart still breaks, but we have peace knowing you’re in a much better place now and that you’re not hurting anymore,” she said.

“I tried to visit you everyday when you were confined, even bought you your favorite carrots & mangoes, to which you weren’t able to wait for anymore. When I got the call that you had a cardiac arrest and they were trying to revive you (she had a total of 4), we rushed to the vet hospital hoping that we could still catch you and that you could catch us being there for you, as always.. It was so hard to see you struggling, but we know you tried just as hard as we did to hold on,” she continued.

“On your last few breaths (already through the resuscitator), I hope you felt our touch at the very least… Until you stopped fighting, and our world froze. Next thing we knew, the skies shared our pain and downpour of tears.”

Morissette then extended her appreciation to the family of her boyfriend, fellow singer Dave Lamar, for allowing her to bring her dog back to their ranch, “where [she had] spent the most time with us.”

“I’m gonna wanna visit there more often now hehe also for Rocky,” she wrote.

“But what made me smile before heading back to Manila the next day, was this white butterfly fluttering close by.. It flew playfully and free, actually reminded me of you. Or maybe…” she added.

Though she only got to spent a short time with her dog, who just turned 7 months on the day she passed, Morissette said that their memories together “were some of the best I’ve ever had and will last a lifetime.”

“In the span of a couple weeks, we’ve watched you grow and I’ve even done things I’ve never done before with my other pets,” she said.

“My sweet baby, you’re incomparable. Your light and love is one that we’ll carry in our hearts forever, to the moon and back,” she added.