Myra offers personalized guidance for first time home buyers to navigate the world of complicated homeownership

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Buying a home for the first time can be a leg-shaking, nail-biting experience, especially after signing on a property with an eye-popping price tag and the long term commitment to be paid off.

In considering all these woes, pioneering property developer Myra aspires to paint a brighter outlook on the homebuying journey for first-time homebuyers by prioritizing education and awareness into the homebuying process.



Myra Saujana Phase 2 Ariel View

Myra aims to satisfy curiosity and simplify homeownership on a platform built on honest communication, transparency and open education through multiple initiatives including their tried-and-true 4-step plan that offer buyers peace of mind in the process.

Step One: I’ll Tell You Everything

Buyers’ current lifestyle, their requirements and even underlying motivations in their desires to own a home will be looked into. Myra will cover questions like neighbourhood of choice, the most coveted home features and above all else, the hard numbers that one can afford.

Step Two: How To Woo The Banks

Myra helps buyers get their pennies and documents sorted to avoid any loan rejection. The team guides them through the loan application process to ensure higher chances of bank approval.

Step Three: Legal Things and the Wait

After the loan approval, Myra will advise more on the hidden costs. Besides the massive downpayment, buyers must also look out for entry costs such as legal fees, stamp duties, valuations and differential sums. Then, just sit back and wait for regular updates on the construction progress from Myra.

Step Four: The Day You Get Your Home

Finally, buyers are just one step away from getting their keys. Myra raises awareness on the importance of getting the new home certified as completed in compliance to requirements. After move-in day, Myra goes the extra mile by celebrating every significant moment from homeowners’ birthdays to Myra House-anniversaries.

Myra certainly builds not only homes but also meaningful relationships with homebuyers way beyond the handover. The devoted team at Myra supports optimal, collective lifestyle by hosting year-long activities to strengthen the community bonds in modern times. Proud Myra homeowners can look forward to fostering life-long friendships with neighbours in a setting meant for ideal community living. In the end, what makes Myra homes exceptional, are the families who bring life into them.

