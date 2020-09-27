“Myrtle Sarrosa on coping with the ‘new normal’: ‘You have to find opportunities in crisis’”

Actress Myrtle Sarrosa shares how she tries to be productive despite not having ‘normal’ work during the pandemic.

Like many artists, Myrtle Sarrosa revealed that it took some time for her to adjust to the new normal during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dati may mga audience ka na pinapasaya. Madalas nating ginawa to sa mga movie premieres, mall shows, concerts, school tours. So from that, all of a sudden, mag-isa ka na lang for months,” she shared during the Zoom press conference of her renewal as Sisters Sanitary Napkin’s celebrity ambassador for the third time.

Admittedly, the actress said she had no work for the past couple of months when the government mandated the community lockdowns and showbiz had to adjust their work process and limit face-to face interaction. So Myrtle, with the help of her endorsement, realized she can share her talents through online activities.

“Tapos wala kaming taping, wala kaming work for the past few months so nung nag-reach out sa akin yun Sisters na mag-chechange kami, before kasi puro kami school tours. Dapat yung goal namin 100 schools by this year. Nag-isip sila kung paano kami mag-iimprove sa online kasi narealize din namin na majority sa Pilipino ngayon ‘di nakakalabas ng bahay dahil sa lockdown and the only way para matulungan namin sila with their needs like yun Sisters and the other products, is idaan na lang through online shops like Lazada and Shopee.

“At first nahirapan sila intindihin yun concept ng online shopping, so dun na din pumasok yun pinagaralan ko sa UP (University of the Philippines), Broadcast Communications kasi ako, tapos narealize ko na napag-aralan ko to dati sa school. Na-tap ko na din yun mga natutunan ko sa school and I helped produce content for their online live streaming.” she shared.

WATCH: Myrtle Sarrosa on why she no longer wants to post about her future relationships on social media

Myyrtle also commented that she was worried too for a time, having no work coming in, but then she knew she had to adapt to change.

“May part of me na sobrang worried na, when the pandemic started. I think three months na wala talagang trabaho. Tapos naiisip ko na din yun future. Sabi nga nila you have to find opportunities in crisis, so when nilapitan ako tungkol sa problems nila with online platforms nila, bigla na lang ako nakaisip ng opportunities…So we bring our talents online and this is another opportunity for us to make other people happy.

The former Pinoy Big Brother BIg Winner relayed that the challenge to do work at home has made her discover new ideas and explore things about herself.

“Dito na hone yun skills ko as a host and as an artist. Ito yun panahon na dapat jack of all trades ka, so namamaximize mo yun talents and skills mo. You have to not do just one thing but do everything else. Kasi magisa ka lang sa bahay tapos kailangan mo mag-live. And everything via Zoom. Actually nag-eejoy ako. Narealize ko ang dami ko pala equipement sa bahay, na pwedeng gamitin and create content. Yung ganitong panahon na-eexplore mo yun ibang bagay na ‘di mo dati nagagawa kasi madalas nasa labas ka, nasa set ka lang and focus on your script. Ngayon naman parang nasa bahay ka, you yourself produce your content then go on camera,” she said

She also added that despite being at home, she has also bonded with some people virtually which helped her cope with being alone,

“Honestly noong unang months nagkulong lang ako sa bahay. Yung sanay ka na [having] coffee with friends, or lalabas ka with friends then biglang ikaw lang magisa sa bahay. At first una kong ginawa, unproductive — naglalaro lang ako ng video games, nanonood lang ako ng mga anime. But na-realize ko na dahil na din sa connections ko sa games, may social connection pa din ako with other people. So dahil doon di ako nagkaroon ng heavy anxiety or depression dahil I have a community of people I can talk to anytime. Minsan nag-rereaach out ako sa kanila pag di ok yun pakiramdam ko, kasi minsan yung maliliit na bagay sa utak mo lumalaki na? Pero dahil sa kanila narealize ko there’s more to life even if you are just at home.”

Myrtle lastly then emphasized that she tries to look at the brighter side of things.

“As a person naman kasi I always try to remain positive, though sometimes medyo introverted din ako so minsan may tendency din ako to over think things. Pero dahil din siguro sa people around me and assurance sa akin ng managers ko, lagi sila nagpapaalala sa akin na I’m always at a good place regardless if you have projects or not. Na you are always blessed as a person and as an artist. Lagi nila pinapaalala sa akin, as long as I hone my skills, when the opportunity comes, I will always be prepared.”