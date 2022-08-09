MyTOWN Shopping Centre welcomes exciting F&B outlets to its tenant mix and enhances its MyGROUND development

Strengthening its leisure, dining and entertainment hub

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MyTOWN Shopping Centre (MyTOWNKL) is excited to announce the addition of 15 new dining concepts to give its visitors more F&B choices. Some of the new eateries include TGI Friday’s, Torii Teppanyaki, Chicago Chicken City and brand-new concepts like Gokan Maru, Canton Boy, Madam Croffle, Serai Café and Soyya. Shoppers will be able to enjoy a diverse range of food, covering both local and international favourites.



The dining area at Serai Café in MyTOWNKL offers a cosy space for its patrons.

Commenting on the latest additions, Encik Mohd Azhan Che Mat, General Manager of MyTOWNKL said, “With the introduction of new eateries and lifestyle retail, MyTOWNKL is becoming the ideal meeting destination for our shoppers to socialise and connect in the city centre. We have recently signed over 15 F&B deals, and as of now, 6 tenants are open for business while the remaining are expected to open gradually between August to November this year, which will significantly increase the attractiveness of MyTOWNKL overall.”

Shoppers may visit Torii Tepanyaki, Chicago Chicken City, Madam Croffle, BananaBro, Bhai Jim Jum and Hadromout Express that are already open for service. Joining the tenant mix soon amongst others, are Serai Café, Gokan Maru, Bangkok Wasabi, Canton Boy, Soyya and TGI Friday’s, which will be opening during the course of the year.

Serai Café is a new concept by Serai Group that creates a welcoming space for customers, serving comfort food in a cosy dining experience. MyTOWNKL will also be welcoming Canton Boy, offering pork-free Cantonese dim sums with a twist of local favourites, along with their signature chicken rice.

MyTOWNKL’s redevelopment project that is over 150,000 sq. ft. brings life to the new socialising hub – MyGROUND, which was completed recently. Arnoud Bakker, Ikano Centres Commercial Director said, “The development creating MyGROUND aims to create more offers to shoppers and enhance our F&B options so there is something for every foodie! We are continuously working towards improving our offerings and upgrading accessibility to our meeting place. Recently, we have opened a new drop-off at MyGROUND to create convenience to the customers especially for those who would like to visit the new F&B outlets and the successfully opened Decathlon, and access MyTOWNKL conveniently.“

Located next to the MyGROUND drop-off zone, the all-new Japanese Yakitori restaurant, Gokan Maru offers a unique menu with private dining and state-of-art karaoke. On the other hand, Madam Croffle serves Bingsu and Croffle, which draws inspiration from Korea. Also, Torii Tepanyaki is opening its flagship outlet, serving better quality halal beef. These Japanese and Korean themed restaurants and cafes will entertain evening crowds gathering at MyTOWNKL.

Other very exciting dining options joining the tenant mix are Bangkok Wasabi and So Thai, both of which are located at the drop-off area. Bangkok Wasabi is opening its flagship outlet, fusing traditional Thai dishes and Japanese flavours. So Thai is skewed towards Thai street BBQ, featuring authentic Thai street food. Everyone’s favourite American restaurant chain, TGI Friday’s will also be opening their latest outlet in the city-centre, covering 4462 sq. ft.

Apart from the newly completed MyGROUND entrance, the Central Town drop-off zone between Starbucks and Serai that is currently undergoing an upgrade, will provide better convenience to shoppers while visiting MyTOWNKL.

Aimed at providing seamless connectivity, MyTOWNKL has a connected tunnel walkway to Jalan Cochrane MRT station, as well as access from the four major highways, including New Pantai Expressway (NPE), SMART Highway, KL-Seremban Highway, Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), and a direct access ramp from the Maju Expressway (MEX).

MyTOWNKL’s Infinity 8, the first co-working space in MyTOWNKL has achieved a 100% occupancy stepping into the growing demand of flexible working spaces within a commercial environment.

These new additions will continue to strengthen MyTOWNKL’s position as a leisure, dining, and entertainment hub in the city-centre to cater to various customer profiles including workers from neighbouring office developments, students from nearby schools and colleges and families living in the catchment area.