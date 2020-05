“MYX Awards 2020: Full list of nominees”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has either postponed or cancelled many live events in the country, MYX Philippines will push through with its annual awards show, aimed to honor the country’s talented hitmakers, through a virtual celebration.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has either postponed or cancelled many live events in the country, MYX Philippines will push through with its annual awards show, aimed to honor the country’s talented hitmakers, through a virtual celebration.

On Thursday, May 21, MYX Philippines released its full list of nominees this year, led by breakthrough band IV of Spades with six nominations, including Artist of the Year. The three-piece act earned three nods for their track “Come Inside of My Heart,” including Song of the Year; and two more for their collaboration with Rico Blanco, “Nagbabalik.”

Rapper Shanti Dope, too, is up for three award —three for his collaboration with KZ Tandingan, “Imposible,” and two for his single “Amatz.”

Other artists who are up for multiple awards for MYX Awards 2020 include “Tadhana” hitmaker Moira dela Torre, indie folk-pop band Ben&Ben, and all-boy group SB19.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until July 10.

Hello everyone! Just to clarify, the #MYXAwards2020 final tally consists of: 50% – votes on https://t.co/5PACAe2HFD 40% – ARTIST POLL 10% – Twitter votes (Individual artcards will be posted soon) https://t.co/6fSBehuoCV — MYX Philippines (@MYXphilippines) May 21, 2020

As of writing, a schedule for the virtual ceremony has yet to be announced.

Here’s the full list of nominees in this year’s MYX Awards:

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

AMATZ – SHANTI DOPE (DIRECTED BY HUSH MAGTOTO AND JC ECHANES)

COME INSIDE OF MY HEART – IV OF SPADES (DIRECTED BY RAYMOND DACONES AND TRINA RAZON)

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE (DIRECTED BY EDREX CLYDE SANCHEZ)

OPTIONS – INIGO PASCUAL (DIRECTED BY DAWITTGOLD)

SUMMER – JAMES REID AND NADINE LUSTRE (DIRECTED BY CHINO VILLAGRACIA AND NADINE LUSTRE)

SONG OF THE YEAR

COME INSIDE OF MY HEART – IV OF SPADES

GO UP – SB19

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE

MABAGAL – DANIEL PADILLA AND MOIRA DELA TORRE

PAGTINGIN – BEN&BEN

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BEN&BEN

INIGO PASCUAL

IV OF SPADES

MOIRA DELA TORRE

SB19

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

GIBBS

KAKIE

SB19

SYD HARTHA

ZEPHANIE

MELLOW VIDEO OF THE YEAR

365 ARAW NG EROPLANONG PAPEL – MNL48 (DIRECTED BY CARLO FRANCISCO MANATAD)

HULING SANDALI – DECEMBER AVENUE (DIRECTED BY ANDREI ANTONIO)

KAKAYANIN KAYA – MAYMAY ENTRATA (DIRECTED BY MIKO PELINO)

MABAGAL – DANIEL PADILLA AND MOIRA DELA TORRE (DIRECTED BY PEEWEE AZARCON GONZALES)

PAGTINGIN – BEN&BEN (DIRECTED BY JOREL LISING)

ROCK VIDEO OF THE YEAR

COME INSIDE OF MY HEART – IV OF SPADES (DIRECTED BY RAYMOND DACONES AND TRINA RAZON)

MANILA – ONE CLICK STRAIGHT (DIRECTED BY RAYMOND DACONES AND TRINA RAZON)

NAGBABALIK – RICO BLANCO AND IV OF SPADES (DIRECTED BY RA RIVERA)

PEKLAT CREAM – BITA AND THE BOTFLIES (DIRECTED BY KEVIN DAYRIT)

SINO – UNIQUE (DIRECTED BY KEAN CIPRIANO)

URBAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR

AMATZ – SHANTI DOPE (DIRECTED BY HUSH MAGTOTO AND JC ECHANES)

DALAGA – ALLMOST (DIRECTED BY MHELLAN NARCISO)

FIEND – JAMES REID FEAT. JUST HUSH (DIRECTED BY DOMINIC BEKAERT)

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE (DIRECTED BY EDREX CLYDE SANCHEZ)

PULL IT OFF – ALEX BRUCE (DIRECTED BY JIGGY GREGORIO)

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

IMPOSIBLE – KZ AND SHANTI DOPE

MABAGAL – DANIEL PADILLA AND MOIRA DELA TORRE

MALETA – GLOC-9 FEAT. JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

NAGBABALIK – RICO BLANCO AND IV OF SPADES

PATAWAD, PAALAM – MOIRA DELA TORRE AND I BELONG TO THE ZOO

INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

7 RINGS – ARIANA GRANDE

BOY WITH LUV – BTS FEAT. HALSEY

LOVER – TAYLOR SWIFT

SEÑORITA – SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO

SUCKER – JONAS BROTHERS

MYX CELEBRITY VJ OF THE YEAR