“‘Na-bankrupt kami’: Kim Chiu recalls struggles in life”

Kim Chiu went on a trip down memory lane and recalled the struggles she went through before becoming the successful person that she is today.

Kim Chiu’s life has always been an open book, sharing both her triumphant moments in life with excitement and her struggles in life without fear. While most people know her life story, not many of them actually know what she had to go through to achieve whatever she has attained in life right now.

In the latest episode of Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan , Kim — whose parents separated when she was eight after her mother found out that her father has another family — turned emotional upon sharing her struggles in life growing up.

From Tacloban City where she spent most of her childhood years, Kim revealed she had to move from one city to another namely Cebu, General Santos, and Cagayan de Oro. This, after her family went bankrupt following the failure of her mom’s business.

“Meron kaming tindahan. May store kami and nagkaroon lang ng problema sa mama ko. And then na-bankrupt kami,” she revealed.

[embedded content]

Thankfully, Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) came into her life — opening doors to countless opportunities and changing her life forever.

From becoming successful in life to helping her family achieve their dreams, Kim made it all possible because of her hard work and dedication.

[embedded content]

Kim Chiu became the Big Winner of the first-ever Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Teen Edition.