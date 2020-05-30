“Nabudol ulit? Following ‘salbabida’ misadventure, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez ‘victimized’ in online shopping anew”

Regine Velasquez received a mini version of what she actually ordered from an online store.

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez took to Instagram to share anew their recent experience with online shopping a week since the couple shared their hilarious misadventures with online shopping.

Ogie and Regine, who previously took to social media to reveal that they have been receiving items that were not what they expected, got another mini version of what they actually bought in a virtual store.

Sharing a photo of Regine holding what appears to be a rack on Instagram, she wrote: “Akala po ni misis ay pangmalakihan ang kanyang nabili. Higpit na yakap mahal. #expectationvsreality.”

Meanwhile, several friends of the couple in showbiz commented on their recent experience — with many wondering what the item was.

Jaya commented: “Kaloka Pare ano ba ‘yan?” To which Mikee Cojuangco chimed in: “Oo nga. At para saan ba ‘yan?”

Kyla, also curious as to what it is, asked: “Para saan ba ‘to Kuya Ogie?”

Michael V., on the other hand, brought to the table his usual humor and said: “Ano ‘yan … panghuli ng dalag?”

Meanwhile, Pops Fernandez, stated with laughing emojis: “Parang di kayo successful sa mga online choices niyo.”