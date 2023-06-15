NACC decries child trafficking in view of reported online ‘baby trade’

MANILA, Philippines — The National Authority on Child Care (NACC) on Thursday urged the public not to patronize or engage in extra-legal online adoptions following reports of “baby trade” Facebook groups.

“We enjoin the public not to patronize or engage in adoption via online neither in-person. This is trafficking in persons and you will be held liable under the rule of law,” stressed the child care authority.

The NACC assured that, as part of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), investigations in tandem with other concerned agencies are in place and currently await further updates from the concerned regional IACAT.

“Since we took office last year, we have initiated the conduct of investigation on these Facebook accounts that seemingly are engaged in the trade of babies and children,” the NACC told Inquirer.

“There have been reports from concerned citizens on how these Facebook pages operate. We cannot, however, provide much details as these may impede ongoing efforts,” it added.

In 2018, The NACC’s mother department— the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)— conducted a joint operation with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on such child trading Facebook groups, but these efforts were “in vain” according to the child care body.

“We cannot speak on behalf of DSWD and so we hope to focus on NACC efforts,” said the NACC.

