Nacionalista Party mourns death of Davao Oriental Gov. Malanyaon

MANILA, Philippines — The Nacionalista Party (NP) is mourning the death of its member, Davao Oriental Governor Corazon Malanyaon, who died on Wednesday, party spokesperson and House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar said.

Villar, in a statement on Thursday said that Malanyaon was known for integrity as a public servant, aside from being a dedicated NP member since she joined the party in 2009.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a very dear friend and former colleague, Davao Oriental Gov. Corazon Torraba Nuñez Malanyaon. Gov. Malanyaon was not only a dedicated Nacionalista but also a public servant known for her integrity, exemplary leadership and compassion,” Villar said.

“As we grieve during this difficult time of mourning, let us also look back into her legacy as an outstanding student, lawyer-accountant, university lecturer and public servant who touched so many lives throughout her sterling careers,” she added.

Malanyaon’s death was confirmed by Vice Governor Niño Sotero Uy, who made the announcement on the provincial government’s Facebook page.

Villar said that the governor, who also used to be a member of the House of Representatives, lived an exceptional life as she started from the grassroots.

“In so many ways, Atty. Malanyaon lived a life that is exceptional to the public eye — from grassroots organizing to rendering ‘service with a heart’,” Villar said.

“Her extensive experiences deepened her understanding and concern for the poor and underprivileged, pushing for impactful non-violent and non-confrontational peace and development programs that benefited her constituency and made life better for Oriental Dabawenyos,” she added.

Malanyaon started her political career as an appointed member of the Davao City council after the revolutionary government stepped in following the Edsa People Power revolution in 1986.

She first served as the province’s governor for three terms in 2007 to 2016, before representing Davao Oriental’s first legislative district in the House of Representatives.

According to the official website of the province of Davao Oriental, the governor ensured the ongoing development of the province through initiatives in agriculture, solar and renewable energy, tourism, and quality education among others.

Additionally, Malanyaon recently expressed her continued support for the filing of a proposed bill aimed towards the renationalization of the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center (DOPMC) last March.

Malanyaon would have turned 74 this August. She is survived by her husband, Luis Malanyaon Jr. and daughter Michelle Malanyaon Centeno. (With reports from Kirsten Segui, IN QUIRER.net trainee)