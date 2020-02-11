“Nadine Lustre and Julia Montes to work together on a series”

Nadine Lustre and Julia Montes are starring in the upcoming TV series ‘Burado.’
Dreamscape officially announced that Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre are set to work together on the upcoming teleserye Burado alongside Zanjoe Marudo, Paulo Avelino, and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet.
Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal shared more photos of them online. Other seasoned actors joining the star-studded cast are Carmi Martin, Angel Aquino, Joko Diaz, Ina Raymundo, Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, McCoy de Leon, Javi Benitez, and Kokoy de Santos.
Burado will be Julia’s second project after her brief showbiz hiatus. The Kapamilya actress will also star in the series 24/7. On the other hand, this is also Nadine’s first project since announcing that she has gone solo and is now “self-managed.”