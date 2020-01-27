“Nadine Lustre leaves VIVA, now self-managed”

According to a press statement, actress Nadine Lustre is no longer a talent of Viva Artists Agency and is now self-managed.

Actress Nadine Lustre has already left Viva Artist Agency, according to a press statement released today, January 27.

The press release shared by ABS-CBN News says “or the information of the publi, Nadine Lustre is no longer a talent of Viva Artist Agency. Consistent with her rights under the Civil Code of the Philippines, specifically Article 1920, she has decided to terminate her agency contract with Viva.

“As of now, Nadine is self-managed and will continue to be so indefinitely. She shall directly manage her affairs from now on, and bookings and inquiries may be directly addressed to her.”

Nadine left Viva, which has been her agency since 2009.

Meanwhile, it was in September 2019 when Nadine’s now ex-boyfriend James Reid had also left the same agency.

According to previous reports, James leaving Viva has not affected his then-relationship with Nadine. “We’re still working together. We’re all on good terms which is great. I just have a bit more freedom now, that’s all,” he said.

READ: James Reid says leaving VIVA, having no management gave him ‘more freedom’

LOOK: James Reid, Nadine Lustre reportedly spotted together in Poblacion

In the aspect of their music careers, James and Nadine are both under Careless Music Manila, music label founded by the actor.