“Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador wow with bikini selfies”

Not even a lockdown can stop Nadine Lustre and Maja Salvador from giving their social media followers some major beach vibes.

Not even a lockdown can stop Nadine Lustre and Maja Salvador from giving their social media followers some major beach vibes.

On Instagram Wednesday, the two actresses each shared a mirror snap showing them sporting a bikini.

“Counting the days,” Maja wrote in the caption of her photo.

Nadine, meanwhile, said, “I’m so over the moon [right now]!”

The pictures see the two stars wearing some swimsuits from the Swedish international brand H&M which they recently teamed up with.

Maja joined Nadine, H&M’s first Filipina ambassadress, in the latest edition of its popular swimsuit collection.

According to the fast fashion giant, the new collection offers “140 different prints and colors, celebrating every Filipina’s style.”

H&M’s Swim Essentials Selected by Nadine & Maja will be available nationwide starting June 18.