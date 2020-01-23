“Nadine Lustre pleads with fans: ‘Can you all please, please stop?’”

Amid the controversy surrounding her shocking breakup with boyfriend James Reid, actress-singer Nadine Lustre has a message to their fans.

Amid the controversy surrounding her shocking breakup with boyfriend James Reid, actress-singer Nadine Lustre has a message to their fans.

The 26-year-old recently took to Instagram to plead with their supporters not to put too much meaning on her social media posts as dozens of netizens offered their own interpretations of her captions online, saying, “Can you all please, please stop. You’re blowing things out of proportion. These assumptions need to stop.”

This, after Nadine just cleared Issa Pressman in her controversial breakup with James, amid accusations tagging the Filipina-British model and artist as the supposed third party in their relationship.

Similarly, James has reached out to Issa and her sister, Yassi, to apologize for the whole mess, saying, “Sorry you girls got dragged into this. There are some messed up people out there.”

Nadine and James confirmed their split through a joint statement released via the live January 20 episode of “ Tonight With Boy Abunda ”.

“It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media, but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” they said.

“We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music. Thank you for all the JaDine fans for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you,” they added.