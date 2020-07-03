“Nadine Lustre shares encouraging words to those who are struggling with their mental health”

Nadine Lustre shared an inspiring message in collaboration with Mental Health PH on Wednesday, July 1.

In a video posted by the organization, Nadine encouraged those who are struggling with their mental health to never lose hope.

“Remember that a lot of people love you, a lot of people care about you. Whatever it is that you are going through, always remember that you are going to get through it, no matter what. Just don’t lose hope,” Nadine said.

She added, “All the feelings that you have, all the emotions that you’re feeling, those are all valid. Don’t be ashamed of it.”

We stan Ms Nadine as she continues to be the voice of hope to many. Keep fighting, you’re worth it! #TuloyAngKwento #RecoverTogether pic.twitter.com/wjyUMsAR1B — MentalHealthPH (@mentalhealthph) July 1, 2020

The Kapamilya star also encouraged netizens to be vocal about what they feel with people they trust saying, “If you want to talk about something, talk about it with someone who you really trust. It’s good to let it all out and let it go, so that the weight on your shoulders get lifted up,” she stated.

It can be recalled that Nadine herself has experienced depression and anxiety in the past.

Coincidentally on Wednesday, she also called out showbiz reporter Jobert Sucaldito anew for being “unashamed” of his inappropriate comments back in January.

“You’re not seeing the bigger picture, Mr. Sucaldito. It’s messed up how you are completely unashamed of what you said. It’s never okay to push someone to commit suicide,” she posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The actress continued, “I can’t believe you’re using this issue to fight our home network whose only objective is to protect us.”