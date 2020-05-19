“Nadine Lustre shares meaning behind the Japanese name tattooed on her arm”

Here are the meanings of Nadine Lustre’s two new tattoos.

Nadine Lustre recently had a Japanese name tattooed on her arm and a vine tattooed on her finger just before the enhanced community quarantine.

In an interview with Monster RX93.1, the actress explained the meanings behind her two new tattoos.

According to the actress, the Japanese name on her arm is inspired by a relative.

“My uncle kasi I was asking him about our family tree. And we ended up talking about my great, great grandfather. He said that our last name would not have been Lustre. It’s Japanese, it’s Komiya. It’s my great, great grandfather. I think he said he’s Japanese, that he moved here, married a Filipina but he ended up changing his last name to his business partner’s last name which is Lustre. It’s so crazy, right?” she shared.

Nadine added that she has always ben drawn to the Japanese culture and this might be the reason.

“It was weird like even as a kid I’ve always been fascinated with the Japanese culture and I always feel like I belong somewhere there. I’ve always had that feeling. Then my tito told me about it and then one of my aunts like confirmed. I was like ‘oh that’s crazy.’ It would have been Komiya,” she relayed.

The actress further explained, “So my tattoo means Nozomi Komiya because Nozomi means hope and Nadine also means hope so I just kind of figured that out and decided to use that.”

Meanwhile, the actress relayed that the vine tattoo on her finger means “to stay humble.”

Nadine currently has 10 tattoos. She plans to get a butterfly tattoo soon. “I want a butterfly kasi you know like in class before they will teach you about reincarnation. I was always a butterfly person,” she said.