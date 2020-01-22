“Nadine Lustre to Yassi and Issa Pressman: ‘Love you both’”

Nadine Lustre left a sweet message on Yassi Pressman’s Instagram post.

Following the statement of Yassi Pressman on Instagram to defend her sister Issa from bashers, Nadine Lustre left a sweet message on Yassi’s post.

“Love u both @yassipressman @pressmanissa,” Nadine wrote.

Issa has been accused of being the third party in Nadine’s breakup with James Reid. On Wednesday, January 22, Yassi belied the accusations thrown by netizens to her sister.

“Be careful with the words you say, and things you think are true on social media. They’re not always the truth. Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information,” she added, saying netizens should “think before you click.”

READ: Yassi Pressman defends sister Issa from bashers after JaDine’s breakup announcement

She stressed that all of them are in good terms.

“We’re all okay. Sana po kayo din. Let’s respect everyone,” Yassi stated.