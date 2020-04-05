‘Nag-iisa’: Sotto pens song dedicated to COVID-19 crisis frontliners, Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III has composed a song that he specially dedicated to all COVID-19 crisis frontliners. The video of the song titled, “Nag-iisa (Alone)”, was posted on Sotto’s official Facebook Page on Sunday. ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES Para sa aming mga frontliners at kababayan na nakikiisa para mapagtagumpayan ang krisis na ating hinaharap. Mabuhay po kayo. Mabuhay ang Pilipino! Posted by Vicente Tito Sotto on Saturday, April 4, 2020

According to Sotto, he is offering the song to all Filipinos, specially frontliners – all working hand-in-hand in the nation’s fight to beat the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Para sa aming mga frontliners at kababayan na nakikiisa para mapagtagumpayan ang krisis na ating hinaharap. Mabuhay po kayo. Mabuhay ang Pilipino!” read Sotto’s caption.(For our frontliners and fellowmen who are one in winning over the crisis we are facing. Long-live to all. Long-live, Filipinos!)

Aside from giving hope, an excerpt from the song, which was performed by musical group Broadway Boys, also encourages the public to find comfort in God during this challenging time.

“Mayroong ibang nalumubay. May nag-iisa at mayroon ding kapos sa pag-asa. Lumapit ka sa Lumikha. Nabibilang niyang lahat pati ating mga luha. Sa Diyos kanyang tanging awa.”

(There are people experiencing sorrow. Some are alone and some are losing hope. Come closer to the Creator. He sees all our tears. The Lord will have mercy.)

As of Sunday afternoon, the Philippine has recorded 3,246 cases of COVID-19, including 152 deaths and 64 recoveries.

Globally, the virus already infected more than 1,210, 430 people and killed more than 65,440 as of April 5.

