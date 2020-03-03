Naga City council declares state of calamity after pigs in 2 villages turn ASF-positive

LEGAZPI CITY—The Naga City council has declared a state of calamity in the city after pigs from two villages tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).
The council passed a resolution which would unlock the local government’s calamity fund for use in financial aid to backyard hog raisers who are to lose their pigs to culling.
On Sunday (March 1), the Department of Agriculture and National Meat Inspection Service confirmed that organ samples from pigs at two villages—Pacol and Cararayan—were positive for ASF, a disease deadly for pigs but doesn’t affect humans.
Pigs inside a 1-kilometer radius of the infected villages had been culled to prevent the spread of the virus.
FEATURED STORIES
Edited by TSB
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.