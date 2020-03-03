Naga City council declares state of calamity after pigs in 2 villages turn ASF-positive

LEGAZPI CITY—The Naga City council has declared a state of calamity in the city after pigs from two villages tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

The council passed a resolution which would unlock the local government’s calamity fund for use in financial aid to backyard hog raisers who are to lose their pigs to culling.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday (March 1), the Department of Agriculture and National Meat Inspection Service confirmed that organ samples from pigs at two villages—Pacol and Cararayan—were positive for ASF, a disease deadly for pigs but doesn’t affect humans.

Pigs inside a 1-kilometer radius of the infected villages had been culled to prevent the spread of the virus.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ