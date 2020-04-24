Naga to propose enhanced quarantine extension in Camarines Sur to IATF

LEGAZPI CITY –– With seven cases recorded throughout Camarines Sur province, Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion questioned the Palace’s decision for a transition from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ) set to take effect on April 30, the supposed end of the Luzon-wide ECQ.

Legacion said the city would recommend the extension of the ECQ over Camarines Sur to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday morning, Malacañang announced that Camarines Sur may gradually ease restrictions starting May 1 along with other provinces that have not recently reported new cases.

“However, let us recall, Camarines Sur has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and five of these are in our city,” Legacion said, noting that two of the latest cases were just confirmed on April 21 and 22. “These two, along with a 59-year-old patient, have not yet recovered.”

FEATURED STORIES

Legacion compared Camarines Sur to Catanduanes province, which was recommended to continue with ECQ despite having only one confirmed case confirmed by the Department of Health Bicol on April 19.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ