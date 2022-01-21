Nagarro joins forces with Techmill GlobalNagarro Horizontal.jpg

SINGAPORE – EQS

Newswire – 21 January 2022 – Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering,

has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Singapore-headquartered

Techmill Global Pte Ltd, a front runner in fintech services, to bring the

companies together.

The Techmill group, founded by Harihara Gopinath Sharath and Vishwanath

Rajashekarappa in 2008, has over 180 employees across the world, with the

majority in India. It counts several leading banks among its customers.

Techmill is a partner of Temenos, the global leader in financial technology for

better banking. In 2021 the group’s revenue was in the high single-digit

million Euro range.

For Nagarro, the transaction strengthens its capabilities in its Banking and

Financial Services vertical and supports the development of its fast-growing

Rest of World segment, particularly with the presence in Australia.

Surya Vedula, Managing Director at Nagarro, states: “I would

like to congratulate our new colleagues from Techmill for the way they have

built a great company around a core area of expertise. We have been in touch

with them for some months now and have come to value their knowledge and

perspectives. We welcome them into the global Nagarro family.”

Vishwanath and Sharath, Founder Directors at Techmill, make this joint

statement: “We are very happy to associate ourselves with Nagarro, with

its humane approach towards people and entrepreneur-friendly environment. With

the market breadth and reach of Nagarro added to Techmill’s niche financial

expertise, we can reach new heights in the BFSI vertical.”