“‘Nahihirapan ako unawain’: Alex Gonzaga laments denial of ABS-CBN franchise”

Alex Gonzaga appealed to Congress to let humanity reign during these trying times.

The Voice Teens host Alex Gonzaga took to social media to express her frustration over the denial of a broadcast franchise to media giant ABS-CBN.

Alex particularly noted that while Filipinos are working hand in hand to survive the pandemic, the decision of the Congress to deny ABS-CBN with a franchise to operate adds thousands more to the growing number of unemployed individuals.

“Lahat tayo pilit nagtutulungan para halos lahat ng kababayan natin makasurvive sa pandemic. And now madadagdagan pa lalo ang mawawalan ng trabaho sa gitna ng crisis,” she wrote.

Praying for her fellow Kapamilyas, she added: “I am now praying for my Kapamilyas na tunay na mawawalan ng kabuhayan at pagkakataon. Lord please help us.”

The 32-year-old actress went on to say that she could not understand the decision of lawmakers to reject ABS-CBN’s franchise application as even employees agree to have their salaries cut for the sake of surviving the pandemic.

“Small and big businesses are trying to adjust and maging lenient sa mga patakaran nila. Employees are understanding their employers if they cut back their salaries. Everyone is trying to help each other because we are all struggling to survive a crisis. Nahihirapan ako unawiin,” she stated.

Alex ended her series of tweets by appealing to Congress to let humanity reign during these trying times.

“Sa ating mga kongresista, nirerespeto po natin ang batas and due process pero sana po manaig sa inyo ang pagiging makatao na sa gitna ng crisis baka pwede muna gawan ng paraan para di madagdagan pa lalo ang mawawalan ng trabaho sa panahong ito. Humanity over legality please,” she stated.

Alex, the sister of multimedia personality Toni Gonzaga, is one of the country’s top TV hosts who has crossed over to vlogging.

The decision to deny ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise comes after twelve hearings in Congress over the past two months.

ABS-CBN has stopped broadcast operations since May 5, 2020 following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).