Naia nears pre-pandemic passenger, flight levels in 1st half of 2023

MANILA, Philippines — A higher volume of passenger and flight movement was recorded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) from January to June 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Friday.

In a statement, MIAA reported a total of 22,221,933 international and domestic passengers in the first half of 2023, marking a 78% increase from 2022 and just an 8% decrease from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Flight movements tallied at 135,883 — a 42% increase for the same period in 2022 and equivalent to 100% of the flights handled at NAIA in the first half of 2019.

“We are pleased to experience these surges in statistics — a strong indication that passengers have regained the confidence to travel again. The double-digit surge in our flight movements and passenger volume is enough ground for optimism that the aviation industry is steadily heading towards full recovery,” said MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co.

From April to June, 11,357,156 passengers traveled from and to NAIA, indicating a 5% growth over the 10,864,777 passenger volume in the first quarter, Co said.

In the second quarter of this year, MIAA recorded a 2% increase in flight movement, with 68,689 flights handled compared to the 67,194 flights handled from January to March.

Co noted a boost in international passengers in June at 1,752,098, accounting for 82% of June 2019’s figures. This compares favorably to January’s international foot traffic, equivalent to 74% of January 2019’s tally.

Domestic operations in the first half of 2023 have demonstrated consistent strength, surpassing the flight movement and passenger volume of the same period in 2019.

“Comforted by the consistent growth in numbers, with airlines introducing new routes and new airline players coming in, we will pursue without let-up our improvement projects, especially those that would highly impact the passenger experience inside and outside of the terminals,” Co said.

Through its Schedule and Terminal Assignment Rationalization (STAR) program, aimed at optimizing the capacity of the four NAIA terminals, the MIAA has also reduced congestion, he said.

In 2023, MIAA added 18 more departure immigration counters, bringing the total to 44. An additional 24 counters are set to be added to service overseas Filipino workers, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, diplomats, and other passengers who need special handling.

