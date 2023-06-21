Naia operations temporarily suspended amid red lightning alert

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday evening temporarily suspended operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) due to a red lightning advisory.

This came after its Airport Ground Operations and Safety Division (AGOSD) issued a Lightning Red Alert at 6:26 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Flight and ground operations at the NAIA are suspended,” MIAA announced.

“The alert is a safety measure taken to prevent untoward incidents from happening when lightning is prevalent in the immediate area and may endanger personnel, passengers and even flight operations,” it explained.

FEATURED STORIES

Flight operations resumed at 7:15 p.m. after the safety division lowered the lightning alert from red to yellow.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier warned the public of possible rain showers in the afternoon and evening in Metro Manila.

It cited thunderstorms as the reason.

RELATED STORY:

Public warned vs flood, landslides amid intense downpour due to ITCZ

APL

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>