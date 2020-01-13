NAIA resumes partial operations Jan 13 even if Taal volcano activities persist

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has resumed partial operations on Monday despite the continued volcanic activity of Taal Volcano.

All flights were previously put on hold as the volcano spewed ash and steam.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said resumption of operations started 10 a.m. Monday for departures and 12 noon for arrivals.

“This, however, will be subject to terminal capacity of the four NAIA terminals and airline consent,” the agencies said in a statement.

Separation time between flights will be longer to give MIAA and CAAP better capability in managing terminal and runway capacities, it added.

The agencies said they will prioritize the departing flights, so that NAIA ramps would be cleared of planes that were parked in the facility since Sunday night.

Second priority will be given to regular scheduled flights for Monday as this will give MIAA and CAAP better capability to allocate slots, officials explained.

In this line, MIAA asked airline operators to submit their flight cancellations for Monday to give the slotting committee more room to allocate spaces to airlines wishing to mount recovery operations.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal appealed to passengers to continue coordinating with the airlines to confirm their updated flight schedules.

“We request the passengers to make sure that their flights can leave before proceeding to the airport,” the airport chief said.

Both aviation agencies urged airline operators to give their passengers as much information available for sharing.

Airlines were also strictly advised to submit realistic departure schedules citing the need to inform passengers, as well as assign flight crew and aircraft dispatch.

CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco, however, cautioned airlines to take into consideration the possible presence of ash clouds.

Monreal, meanwhile, informed airline operators that there are still traces of ash fall on NAIA ramps.

MIAA said it began clearing the runways, taxiways, and ramps of ash fall since 4 a.m. Monday. Clearing of these facilities are still ongoing as of this posting.

On Sunday afternoon, Taal Volcano did a phreatic explosion spewing a giant column of steam, ash and small rocks that prompted the government to order the evacuation of residents in nearby villages and ask tourists to leave Tagaytay, Batangas and Cavite areas as precaution for an imminent eruption.

By Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised to Alert Level 4 the danger status of the volcano. Alert Level 4 means a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.

Early Monday, Phivolcs said Taal Volcano had a magmatic eruption.



