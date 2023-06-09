Naia Terminal 3: Power outage strikes again

MANILA, Philippines — Another power outage struck Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 just past noon on Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported.

Transportation spokesperson Jonathan Gesmundo confirmed this to reporters in a message, stating the outage began at 12:15 at noon time.

“12:30 p.m. Gumamit (ng) generator (they used a generator), 1:29 p.m. power restored,” said Gesmundo.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the blackout caused long lines at the immigration section of Terminal 3.

INQUIRER.net has already sought an explanation from Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa).

It has yet to receive a response as of this writing.

Friday’s power outage was the fourth time that hit Naia since the beginning of the Bongbong Marcos administration.

The first time was when a blackout disrupted Terminal 3 airport operations in September 2022.

It was followed by a power failure that paralyzed the country’s entire air navigation system on January 1, 2023.

Then on May 1, 2023, Terminal 3 experienced another blackout due to a faulty current.



