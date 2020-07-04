NAIA Terminal 3 to resume international flight operations on July 8

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 will resume operations for international flights on July 8 after it was closed in late March because of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“As global aviation endeavors to return to normalcy, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) gears up by resuming international flight operations in NAIA Terminal 3,” according to a statement posted on Facebook.

The MIAA said it would open its gates beginning at 12:01 a.m. of July 8, “after temporarily closing its doors in March 28 this year”.

MIAA said airlines from terminal 3 that were taking off from terminal 1 last March will return to terminal 3 on Monday, although there are other airlines that will remain suspended.

“Flights of All Nippon Airways (ANA), Air Asia Berhad (AK), Cathay Pacific (CX), Emirates (EK), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), Qatar Airways (QR), Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Turkish Airlines (TK) will arrive and depart from Terminal 3 starting July 8,” the MIAA said.

“International operations of other airline carriers assigned in Terminal 3 however remain suspended to date. These are Cebu Pacific, Delta Air [Lines], Qantas Airways, and United Airlines.”

Terminal 2 will continue to serve international arrivals for flag carrier Philippine Airlines, but its departures will come from terminal 1.

MIAA also announced that the following airlines operating from terminal 1 will remain in terminal 1:

Air China

Air Niugini

Asiana Airlines

China Airlines

China Eastern

China Southern

Etihad Airlines

Eva Air

Ethiopian Airlines

Gulf Air

Hong Kong Airlines

Japan Airlines

Jeju Air

Jetstar Asia

Jetstar Japan

Korean Airlines

Kuwait Airways

Malaysia Airlines

Oman Air

Royal Brunei Airlines

Saudia Airlines

Scoot

Thai Airways

Xiamen Air

Terminal 4, also known as the domestic terminal, will remain closed “until further notice”.

“On current domestic operations, Cebu Pacific (5J), Cebgo (DG), Philippines Air Asia (Z2) and Air Swift flights operate to and from NAIA Terminal 3 while Philippine Airlines (PR) and PAL Express (2P) operate to and from NAIA Terminal 2,” the MIAA said, adding, “These airlines also operate sweeper flights.”

MIAA advised the public to check airline websites for further announcements. They can also refer to the MIAA Facebook page where they can send a message to 09178396242 or 09188396242, or call their hotline at 8771-1111.