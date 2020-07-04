NAIA Terminal 3 to resume international flight operations on July 8

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 will resume operations for international flights on July 8 after it was closed in late March because of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.
“As global aviation endeavors to return to normalcy, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) gears up by resuming international flight operations in NAIA Terminal 3,” according to a statement posted on Facebook.
The MIAA said it would open its gates beginning at 12:01 a.m. of July 8, “after temporarily closing its doors in March 28 this year”.
MIAA said airlines from terminal 3 that were taking off from terminal 1 last March will return to terminal 3 on Monday, although there are other airlines that will remain suspended.
“Flights of All Nippon Airways (ANA), Air Asia Berhad (AK), Cathay Pacific (CX), Emirates (EK), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), Qatar Airways (QR), Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Turkish Airlines (TK) will arrive and depart from Terminal 3 starting July 8,” the MIAA said.
“International operations of other airline carriers assigned in Terminal 3 however remain suspended to date. These are Cebu Pacific, Delta Air [Lines], Qantas Airways, and United Airlines.”
Terminal 2 will continue to serve international arrivals for flag carrier Philippine Airlines, but its departures will come from terminal 1.
MIAA also announced that the following airlines operating from terminal 1 will remain in terminal 1:
Air China
Air Niugini
Asiana Airlines
China Airlines
China Eastern
China Southern
Etihad Airlines
Eva Air
Ethiopian Airlines
Gulf Air
Hong Kong Airlines
Japan Airlines
Jeju Air
Jetstar Asia
Jetstar Japan
Korean Airlines
Kuwait Airways
Malaysia Airlines
Oman Air
Royal Brunei Airlines
Saudia Airlines
Scoot
Thai Airways
Xiamen Air
Terminal 4, also known as the domestic terminal, will remain closed “until further notice”.
“On current domestic operations, Cebu Pacific (5J), Cebgo (DG), Philippines Air Asia (Z2) and Air Swift flights operate to and from NAIA Terminal 3 while Philippine Airlines (PR) and PAL Express (2P) operate to and from NAIA Terminal 2,” the MIAA said, adding, “These airlines also operate sweeper flights.”
MIAA advised the public to check airline websites for further announcements. They can also refer to the MIAA Facebook page where they can send a message to 09178396242 or 09188396242, or call their hotline at 8771-1111.