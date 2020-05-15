“‘Nakalimutan na ba natin maging makatao?’: Jennylyn Mercado appeals not to make fun of ABS-CBN stars”

Jennylyn Mercado calls out netizen making fun of ABS-CBN stars.

“Nakalimutan na ba natin maging makatao?”

This was the statement of Jennylyn Mercado after a certain netizen wrote a comment on her Facebook page and mocked ABS-CBN stars.

Expressing her disapproval of the netizen’s action, Jennylyn said, “People who comment like this are not welcome in this page. Bilang tao, dapat nagtutulong-tulong tayo na iuplift ang isa’t isa lalo na ngayon na may pinagdadaanan tayong krisis. Hindi yung pagtawanan o ibash ang kapwa.”

People who comment like this are not welcome in this page. Bilang tao, dapat nagtutulong tulong tayo na iuplift ang… Posted by Jennylyn Mercado on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Jennylyn added that kindness is important. “‘Yan ang unang tinuro sakin ni Mama Lydia ko, ang maging mabait sa kapwa. No one has any right to be mean to any other human being. Nakalimutan na ba natin maging makatao?” she said.

READ: ‘I love you’: Jennylyn Mercado greets Dennis Trillo on his birthday

The netizen made the comment in an earlier post of Jennylyn on her page which read, “With all the negativity that is happening in social media, let us all remember to respect each other. All our opinions are valid. Just because you disagree with the opinion of others, doesn’t give you the right to belittle or make fun of anyone. Our enemy is not each other, but the virus.”

With all the negativity that is happening in social media, let us all remember to respect each other. All our opinions… Posted by Jennylyn Mercado on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Jennylyns’ appeal came amid the online attacks directed at Kapamilya stars such as Kim Chiu and Coco Martin who expressed their sentiments during the #LabanKapamilya live streaming over the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN.