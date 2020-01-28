Naked man arrested while trying to ride bus with kids on board

A naked man was arrested after he attempted to board a school bus with children inside last Thursday, Jan. 23.

Brandon Stegman tried to enter the vehicle in Arkansas, USA, but was stopped by a bystander, as per NBC-affiliate KARK on the same day.

Stegman was prying open the bus’ doors when the unidentified bystander who saw him kicked Stegman’s fingers.

Moments later, police arrived at the scene and found Stegman running around and pulling on tree branches. According to the report, Stegman struck the officers’ car windows with a stick when one of them disembarked from the vehicle.

The policeman then ordered Stegman to lay down the stick and get on the ground. However, he refused to comply with the officer’s instructions.

Despite his resistance, authorities were able to arrest Stegman, thanks to the help of a bystander. After placing him in custody, police found Stegman’s clothes and his two dogs by the entrance of a nearby inn. As per report, the animals were handed over to Maumelle Animal Services.

Officers also located a plastic bag that contained a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside a glasses case. Along with the substance, they also found other prescription drugs.

Stegman now faces charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass. The report also stated that he is set to appear in court in March in relation to the incident. Ryan Arcadio /ra

