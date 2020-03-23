NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2019 Filed with SEC on March 23, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nam Tai Property Inc. (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) (NYSE Symbol: NTP) today announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 23, 2020, Washington D.C. time.

The Company has posted the 2019 Annual Report on its website and the 2019 Annual Report can be accessed electronically at https://www.namtai.com/report/index.html. The Report is also available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will deliver, within a reasonable time after request, a paper copy of its 2019 Annual Report, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request. To request a paper copy, please contact the Company by email at [email protected] to the attention of Nam Tai’s Investor Relations, Re: 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE OUR SHARE PRICE TO DECLINE

Certain statements included in this announcement, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “will”, “would”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, or “timetable”. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business and the industry in which we operate. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations about future events. There are several factors, many beyond our control, which could cause results to differ materially from our expectation. These risk factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our Current Reports filed on Form 6-K from time to time and are incorporated herein by reference. Any of these factors could, by itself, or together with one or more other factors, adversely affect our business, results of operations or financial condition. There may also be other factors currently unknown to us, or have not been described by us, that could cause our results to differ from our expectations. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this announcement; as such, they should not be unduly relied upon as circumstances change. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstance occurring after the date of this announcement or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ABOUT NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

We are an owner, developer and operator of technology parks, and we mainly conduct business in mainland China. Our main land resources are located in Shenzhen and Wuxi, China. The three plots in Shenzhen will be developed into Nam Tai Inno Park, Nam Tai Technology Center and Nam Tai Inno Valley. We plan to build these parks into landmark parks in the region, provide high-quality industrial offices, industrial service spaces and supporting dormitories to the park tenants, and provide comprehensive industrial services to corporate tenants through our full-chain industrial model. Based on the experience of developing and operating technology parks and the industrial relationship network accumulated over the past 40 years, we have also exported the operation mode of technology parks to other industrial properties, using the asset-light model to rent industrial properties for repositioning, renovating and leasing. While China maintains rapid economic growth, we will actively seize development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other first- and second-tier cities in China, and continue to strengthen and expand the business of industrial real estate, commercial and residential properties.

Nam Tai Property Inc. is a corporation registered in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: “NTP”). Please refer to the Nam Tai website (www.namtai.com) or the SEC website (www.sec.gov) for Nam Tai press releases and financial statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nam-tai-property-inc-announces-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-2019-filed-with-sec-on-march-23-2020-301028049.html