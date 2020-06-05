NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nam Tai Property Inc. (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) (NYSE Symbol: NTP) today announced the results of the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held in Shenzhen, China on June 5, 2020.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company approved: (i) the re-election of Mr. Ying Chi Kwok, Dr. William Lo, Mr. Vincent Fok, Mr. Peter R. Kellogg, Mr. Mark Waslen, Professor Si Zong Wu and Dr. Aiping Lyu as directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year until the next annual general meeting of shareholders; and (ii) the ratification of the appointment of Moore Stephens CPA Limited as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements included in this letter, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “will”, “would”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, or “timetable.” These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business and the industry in which we operate. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations about future events. There are several factors, many beyond our control, which could cause results to differ materially from our expectation. These risk factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our Current Reports filed on Form 6-K from time to time and are incorporated herein by reference. Any of these factors could, by itself, or together with one or more other factors, adversely affect our business, results of operations or financial condition. There may also be other factors currently unknown to us, or have not been described by us, that could cause our results to differ from our expectations. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this announcement; as such, they should not be unduly relied upon as circumstances change. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstance occurring after the date of this announcement or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ABOUT NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

We are a real estate developer and operator, mainly conducting business in Mainland China. Our main land resources are located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (“Greater Bay Area”) and Wuxi, China, of which the three plots in Shenzhen will be developed into Nam Tai Inno Park, Nam Tai Technology Center and Nam Tai Inno Valley technology parks, respectively. We plan to build these technology parks into landmark parks in the region, and provide high-quality industrial offices, industrial service spaces and supporting dormitories to the park tenants. Based on the experience of developing and operating technology parks and the industrial relationship network accumulated over the past 40 years, we have also exported the operation mode of technology parks to other industrial properties, using the asset-light model to rent industrial properties for repositioning and business invitation. We will also expand the commercial and residential property business in China as an auxiliary development strategy for the Company. As the growth prospects of China maintain, we will actively seize development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and other first- and second-tier cities in China, and continue to strengthen and expand the business of industrial real estate, and commercial and residential properties. Nam Tai Property Inc. is a corporation registered in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: “NTP”). Please refer to the Nam Tai website (www.namtai.com) or the SEC website (www.sec.gov) for Nam Tai press releases and financial statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nam-tai-property-inc-announces-results-of-2020-annual-general-meeting-301071231.html