“Nancy McDonie of MOMOLAND congratulates ‘BFF’ Charlie Dizon for Best Actress win “

Nancy McDonie of MOMOLAND couldn’t help but share how happy she is for her best friend Charlie Dizon.

Nancy McDonie of the K-Pop girl group MOMOLAND congratulated Charlie Dizon on her big win at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Nancy, who considers Charlie her “best friend in the Philippines,” shared a screenshot of what many regard as one of the best scenes from Fan Girl.

“I am so proud and impressed with your performance. You are amazing Charlie. You deserve [the] Best Actress [award],” Nancy wrote.

See her post below:

Charlie and Nancy became co-trainees in South Korea, but the former had to return to the Philippines and put a halt to her dreams of becoming a K-Pop idol following issues with her stay.

“Five hundred [auditionees] po kami [noon] tapos ako po yung pinapunta sa Korea. Pero nagkaroon po ng problema sa contract sa POEA. Hindi po nag-match yung contract sa conditions ng POEA, so hindi po natuloy,” she said during a press conference last February.

While the incident broke her heart, Charlie did not give up and pursued a career in the Philippines through ABS-CBN talent management arm Star Magic instead.

“Feeling ko po pinagbagsakan ako ng langit at lupa. Kasi hindi ko na po alam ulit kung paano magsisimula no’n. Parang feeling ko no’n wala na akong lugar sa showbiz dito no’n.”

She added: “Tapos nag-workshop po ako sa Star Magic, nagbayad po ako tapos may nakilala po ako na nagko-commercial, so dinala niya po ako sa agency niya tapos nag-commercial na po ako.”

Charlie played the role of Jane in Fan Girl.

Meanwhile, Nancy, together with other members of MOMOLAND, signed a contract with ABS-CBN last October 2019 for a TV series.