Nancy Mcdonie Unfollows James Reid on IG after Girlfriend Reveal

Momoland’s Nancy Mcdonie Unfollows James Reid on IG Following Girlfriend Reveal

NANCY MCDONIE – K-Pop star allegedly unfollows actor James Reid on Instagram (IG) following his girlfriend reveal with Issa Pressman.

James Reid recently created a sensation on social media after confirming his relationship with Issa Pressman. His fans were drawn to a post on his social media account that showed them holding hands and attending a concert together.

Furthermore, observant internet users have noted that former Momoland member Nancy Mcdonie, who was formerly linked to the actor, is no longer following him on Instagram. As of this writing, James is still following the K-pop sensation on the social media platform.

Supporters of the K-pop idol, on the other hand, appeared to have noticed that Nancy had unfollowed a large number of individuals after signing with her new agency Aria Group earlier this month. Rumors of a probable romance between James and Nancy began spreading in 2022, after they were seen together at numerous gatherings.

Neither of them, however, acknowledged or rejected the idea. Dreamscape’s “Soulmate” project, which James and Nancy were intended to be a part of, was postponed in 2021, and James said that he was no longer involved in the project.

After a few months, he decided to fly to the United States and join a new management organization. He later founded his own record company, Careless, and is now representing Liza Soberano, another contentious actress who has been making headlines on social media this month.

READ ALSO: Maine Mendoza Sermons Mom Claiming Son “Magaahon sa kahirapan”

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.