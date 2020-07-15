“Nancy of K-Pop group Momoland reunites with Filipina best friend”

Nancy McDonie of Momoland says she considers Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon as one of her best friends.

Nancy McDonie, one of the members of the K-Pop group Momoland, had a mini-reunion with her Filipina best friend Charlie Dizon on Tuesday, July 14.

Charlie, one of the stars under ABS-CBN Films’ talent management arm Rise Artists’ Studio, surprised her followers on Instagram when Nancy suddenly appeared on her live session for a show called “Right Here Right Now.”

The 20-year-old South Korean singer, who went to the same training agency as Charlie when the latter decided to pursue a career of becoming a K-Pop idol, said she considers the up-and-coming Pinay celebrity her best friend.

“We have a lot of unforgettable moments,” she said. “She’s like my best friend in the Philippines.”

Nancy likewise admitted that the two of them always meet up whenever Nancy gets to visit the country.

“She takes me everywhere, like she picks me up in my hotel, she shows me all these great places and like restaurants and even like people too,” she revealed.

While Momoland recently released a song, Nancy said the K-Pop group behind hit “Bboom Bboom” has yet to make a comeback this year.

“No plans right now. We did release a song but didn’t do a comeback [yet]. But I hope we are doing it this year. I don’t know yet,” she remarked.

In an interview with the press back in February, Charlie Dizon flew to South Korea and underwent training with Nancy McDonie under an agency called Nega Network.

Sadly, an issue between the said agency and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), forced her to come.

Charlie has been part of the TV series Parasite Island in 2019. This year, she has joined the cast of A Soldier’s Heart .

She is also set to play the role of young Teddie in the highly-anticipated prequel of Four Sisters and a Wedding.

Meanwhile, Nancy McDonie, alongside her fellow members with Momoland, signed a contract with ABS-CBN back in 2019.

She was likewise supposed to do a series with James Reid under the helm of director Antoinette Jadaone.

Momoland is the group behind “Bboom Bboom” and “BAAM” among others.

Last month, Momoland released a special album called “Starry Night.”