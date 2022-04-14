Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood’s ‘Nancy & Lee’ Is Finally Being Reissued On Vinyl

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s classic 1968 release, Nancy & Lee, is getting its first official vinyl reissue. The album features many of the Sinatra and Hazlewood’s best known songs, including ‘Some Velvet Morning’, ‘Summer Wine’, ‘Lady Bird’, and the pair’s cover of The Righteous Brothers’ ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ ‘.

Nancy & Lee was the first of three albums accredited to Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood, however the pair had been working together since Sinatra’s debut, Boots, released in 1966. In addition to producing Boots, Hazlewood composed the album’s most famous song, ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ ‘, which laid the groundwork for the fruitful musical partnership that followed.

Nancy & Lee is typically regarded as the apotheosis of Sinatra and Hazlewood’s collaborative history and a career high-point for both. Curiously, however, the album has been out of print for decades. Light in the Attic, will re-release Nancy & Lee on Friday, 20th May, on vinyl, cassette tape, CD, 8-track, and digital.

The album is newly-remastered by Grammy-nominated engineer John Baldwin. There’s a new interview with Sinatra and a 20-page booklet featuring never-before-seen photos. Two bonus tracks from the album sessions are included: a cover of The Kinks’ ‘Tired of Waiting for You’ and a version of ‘Love Is Strange’, a song made famous by Mickey & Sylvia in 1956. Neither recording has ever been available on vinyl.

Nancy & Lee is available for pre-order now. Light in the Attic have launched a run of merchandise, including a Nancy & Lee t-shirt and throw rug.