‘Nanlaban’ in Digos: Ex-village council member killed in drug bust

DIGOS CITY—A former village council member here was killed in an alleged gunfight with police during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, acting Digos police chief, said Roy Miro Calingacion, 40, also known as “Pakoy,” was selling crystal meth or shabu to an undercover police officer in a motor shop along the national highway at the village of Aplaya.

Police said Calingacion sensed he was dealing with a law enforcer and drew a handgun and fired at the undercover agent, according to Tababa.

Other operatives from the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) opened fire at Calingacion.

The suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Davao del Sur provincial hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Seven sachets of suspected meth were found on Calingacion, weighing 23 grams and estimated to be worth P156,400 on the streets.

When he was still council member of Dulangan village in 2011, Calingacion was arrested for drugs. He was released from jail in 2019.

