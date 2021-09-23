Nanoform Shortlisted For The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021

HELSINKI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nanoform Finland Plc (“Nanoform”), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, has made the shortlist in the `Star of Innovation’ category of the 9th annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards. The nomination is based on Nanoform being a listed company that places innovation at the centre of its strategy for business development by introducing innovative technology to the market or using innovative techniques in its day-to-day operations.

Nanoform is honoured to be considered for this category, which in particular recognises its growth potential following its IPO.

The Awards, launched in 2013, were established by the European Commission to recognise some of Europe’s smaller listed companies through four distinct categories. EuropeanIssuers, who represent listed companies and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) who represent European stock exchanges are the co-organisers of the event.

Nanoform, listed on Nasdaq, was shortlisted from some 27 nominations from 17 countries, listed on different European stock exchanges.

The winner is decided by an independent, high-level jury, moderated by the European Commission, consisting of representatives from academia, asset management, brokerage, and the media. They will be revealed at a special Awards ceremony on 16th November during the European Commission’s SME Assembly in Portorož, Slovenia.

Florence Bindelle, the Secretary General of EuropeanIssuers, said:

Supporting small and medium enterprises and equity financing is essential to fuel Europe’s economy. European capital markets are there for companies to help them grow and take the leap. Growing further after being listed, Nanoform has brought up impressive innovations and placed them at the centre of its business strategy. We congratulate the company for being shortlisted.

Rainer Riess, the Director General of FESE, added:

It is fantastic to see companies like Nanoform excel and grow after having listed on Nasdaq. Innovation is at the core of the European economy. Showcasing Europe’s Stars of Innovation is a great way to commend and promote the work of our most innovative newly-listed small and mid-caps, and we congratulate Nanoform on making the shortlist.

About the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards

The objective of the Awards is to promote best practices and highlight the best European Small and Mid-Sized Companies that have gained access to capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). They showcase the diversity of European markets and aim to promote stock listings, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies. These companies are critical to accomplishing the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness, and growth. The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards advocate the benefits of equity financing and encourage smaller companies to consider this financing option. Equity market financing plays a key role in the creation of jobs and growth and in the overall competitiveness of a company. https://europeansmallandmidcapawards.eu

About the European Commission

The Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) of the European Commission develops and implements a range of policies to improve access to finance for SMEs in the EU. SMEs are critical to European economic recovery and to accomplishing the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness, and growth. For more information, please visit https://ec.europa.eu/growth/access-to-finance_en.

About EuropeanIssuers

EuropeanIssuers is a pan-European organisation representing the interests of publicly quoted companies across Europe to the EU Institutions. We seek capital markets that serve the interests of their end users, including issuers. For more information, please visit www.europeanissuers.eu.

About FESE

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) represents 36 exchanges in equities, bonds, derivatives, and commodities through 19 full members from 30 countries, as well as one Affiliate Member and one Observer Member. For further information, please visit www.fese.eu.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

