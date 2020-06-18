“‘Napaka down-to-earth’: Netizen praises Angel Locsin as she shares meal she prepared for a family in Quezon”

Angel Locsin went to Quezon for a new mission.

Photos of Angel Locsin extending helping to people of Mauban, Quezon have sparked inspiration among netizens anew.

According to the Sentinel Times, a weekly newspaper in Quezon Province, the photos were taken during a taping for the Kapamilya star’s inspiring new show Iba ‘Yan .

A netizen named Jovelyn Gagan Sangcap took to Facebook to share her experience seeing Angel Locsin in the flesh — praising The General’s Daughter star for her humility.

Angel appears to be sharing a meal she prepared herself with a family living near the coastal area in Mauban based on the photos shared by the netizen. The 35-year-old celebrity’s fiancé, Neil Arce, was also in one of the photos.

“Napaka-down-to-earth mo, Darna. Sobrang nakakahiya na makipag usap sayo lalo na nung tinanong mo pangalan namin. Pati future husband mo ang bait lalo narin po yung mga staff mo. Sana next time mahug naman kita with picture. At sana mainterview nyio rin kami,” the netizen wrote.

See photos and videos below: