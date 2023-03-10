NAPOLCOM Exam Result December 2022 – 3RD CLASS (Senior Police Officer) Passers

This is the NAPOLCOM Exam Result December 2022 list of passers for Police Officer 3rd Class as released by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).
NAPOLCOM conducted the PNP promotional exams on December 4, 2022 at testing centers in Makati City, San Fernando (La Union), Tuguegarao (Cagayan), San Fernando (Pampanga), Calamba City (Laguna), Imus (Cavite), Tayabas (Quezon), San Jose (Batangas), Calapan City (Oriental Mindoro), Puerto Princesa (Palawan), Legazpi City, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Tacloban City, Pagadian City, Zamboanga City and Cagayan de Oro City.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
LIST OF PASSERS
Here is the list of promotional exam passers:
Updating …
NAPOLCOM EXAM COVERAGE
The NAPOLCOM Exam December 2022 covered the following topics:
PNP Entrance Exam Topics
- General Information (Philippine Constitution and history, Philippine law and history, criminal justice systems, current events, social awareness, and value judgment)
- Verbal Reasoning (Vocabulary, comprehension, grammar, the basic concepts and problem-solving skills of quantitative reasoning)
- Verbal and Non-verbal Logical Reasoning
Promotional Exam Topics
- General Information
- Police Administration
- Police Operations
- Values and Ethical Standards
TARGET RELEASE DATE
NAPOLCOM will release the exam result within approximately three (3) months after the last day of examinations.
REMINDER
The exam result may be released by the National Police Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.