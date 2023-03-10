NAPOLCOM Exam Result December 2022 – PATROLMAN (PNP Entrance) Passers

This is the NAPOLCOM Exam Result December 2022 list of passers for Patrolman as released by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).

NAPOLCOM conducted the PNP entrance exams on December 3, 2022 at testing centers in Makati City, San Fernando (La Union), Tuguegarao (Cagayan), San Fernando (Pampanga), Calamba City (Laguna), Imus (Cavite), Tayabas (Quezon), San Jose (Batangas), Calapan City (Oriental Mindoro), Puerto Princesa (Palawan), Legazpi City, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Tacloban City, Pagadian City, Zamboanga City and Cagayan de Oro City.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

LIST OF PASSERS

TOPNOTCHERS

Here is the list of entrance exam passers:

Updating …

NAPOLCOM EXAM COVERAGE

The NAPOLCOM Exam December 2022 covered the following topics:

General Information (Philippine Constitution and history, Philippine law and history, criminal justice systems, current events, social awareness, and value judgment)

(Philippine Constitution and history, Philippine law and history, criminal justice systems, current events, social awareness, and value judgment) Verbal Reasoning (Vocabulary, comprehension, grammar, the basic concepts and problem-solving skills of quantitative reasoning)

(Vocabulary, comprehension, grammar, the basic concepts and problem-solving skills of quantitative reasoning) Verbal and Non-verbal Logical Reasoning

Promotional Exam Topics

General Information

Police Administration

Police Operations

Values and Ethical Standards

TARGET RELEASE DATE

NAPOLCOM will release the exam result within approximately three (3) months after the last day of examinations.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the National Police Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.