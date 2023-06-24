NAPOLCOM Exam Result June 2023 – TOPNOTCHERS





This is the NAPOLCOM Exam Result June 2023 list of topnotchers as released by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).

According to NAPOLCOM, a total of 38,979 examinees took the regular paper-and-pencil test. Of these, 28,697 examinees took the PNP Entrance Exam last June 17, 2023, while 10,282 examinees took various promotional examination categories last June 18, 2023.

Examination venues are the following: Makati City (NCR); Baguio City and Apayao (CAR); San Fernando City, La Union and Bantay, Ilocos Sur (Region 1); Tuguegarao, Isabela and Batanes (Region 2); City of San Fernando, Pampanga (Region 3); Calamba City, Bacoor, Lipa and Lucena City (Region 4A); Calapan and Sablayan (MIMAROPA); Legazpi and Catanduanes (Region 5); Iloilo City (Region 6); Cebu City (Region 7); Tacloban City (Region 8); Pagadian City and Zamboanga City (Region 9); Cagayan de Oro City (Region 10); Davao City and Mati (Region 11); Koronadal City (Region 12); Butuan City, Tandag City and Surigao (CARAGA); and Cotabato City (BARMM).

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

LIST OF PASSERS





TOPNOTCHERS

Here are the topnotchers:





Updating …

NAPOLCOM EXAM COVERAGE

The NAPOLCOM Exam June 2023 covered the following topics:

PNP Entrance Exam Topics

General Information (Philippine Constitution and history, Philippine law and history, criminal justice systems, current events, social awareness, and value judgment)

(Philippine Constitution and history, Philippine law and history, criminal justice systems, current events, social awareness, and value judgment) Verbal Reasoning (Vocabulary, comprehension, grammar, the basic concepts and problem-solving skills of quantitative reasoning)

(Vocabulary, comprehension, grammar, the basic concepts and problem-solving skills of quantitative reasoning) Verbal and Non-verbal Logical Reasoning

Promotional Exam Topics

General Information

Police Administration

Police Operations

Values and Ethical Standards

TARGET RELEASE DATE

NAPOLCOM will release the NAPOLCOM Exam Result June 2023 within approximately three (3) months after the last day of examinations.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by NAPOLCOM earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.