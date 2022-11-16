NaRaYa Announced as Official Sponsor of APEC Voices of the Future 2022 Held in ThailandIMG-1430.jpg

BANGKOK, THAILAND – News Direct – 16 November 2022 – NaRaYa, a lifestyle brand that offers handbags and accessories to customers worldwide, has signed on as official sponsor of APEC Voices of the Future 2022, which are held in Bangkok, Thailand in parallel with the APEC CEO Summit 2022 between November 13-18, 2022.

Under this year’s theme, “Open. Connect. Balance.” with an emphasis on readiness to drive APEC forward to be open to all opportunities, connect in all dimensions, and balance in all aspects. NaRaYa is the sponsor of the APEC Voices of the Future 2022 program, as well as designing and producing a special bag collection for programme members and meeting attendees.

The APEC Voices of the Future program was first launched in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event aims to provide opportunities for young people from 21 APEC economic zones to engage in activities that promote the exchange of perspectives and solutions on issues related to the future of economies in the Asia-Pacific region, where they discuss the challenging issues, opportunities, and solutions with the same objective as the APEC summit. Youth leaders will also be able to listen to the visions of executives from the world’s leading companies attending the APEC CEO summit.

NaRaYa was founded in 1989, in Bangkok, Thailand by Mr. Vassilios Lathouras and Ms. Wasna Roongsaenthong. NaRaYa products are artistically crafted and known to be quality handmade and gifted to family and friends worldwide. The company is constantly developing products and expanding its product line to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers, while also supporting local communities across Thailand by providing job opportunities and generating income for locals.

“We are delighted to be a part of the APEC Voices of the Future 2022 program, which provides a platform for the younger generation to have their voices heard and to showcase their full potential to the world, and we are honored to be a part of their journey,” said Pasin Lathouras, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer of NaRaYa. Lathouras added, “I firmly believe in providing opportunities for the new generation, and I’m inspired by what they are doing to make the world a more equal, sustainable, and greener place. More and more people are becoming aware of global issues that are occurring around the world, and the younger generation has become the forefront in raising these issues.”

Under the APEC Voices of the Future 2022 program, on 14 November 2022, NaRaYa organized a special event at its headquarters for youths from 21 APEC member economies to participate in. On the day of the event, delegates had the chance to learn more about the company as well as have hands-on experience making their own elephant keychains.

