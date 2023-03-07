NaRaYa Partners with PChome to Expand into the Taiwanese Online MarketN1ABi200.jpg

BANGKOK, THAILAND – News Direct – 7 March 2023 – ‘NaRaYa,’ a leading lifestyle brand that manufactures and retails handbags and accessories to customers worldwide, has partnered with PChome, one of Taiwan’s most prominent eCommerce platforms to bring its products to Taiwanese consumers. This collaboration with PChome will provide Taiwanese customers with easy access to NaRaYa’s products with convenient logistics, as well as special promotions available exclusively on the platform.

NaRaYa is a leading Thai brand with over 15 branches worldwide. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, NaRaYa’s products are handmade and produced by skilled local artisans from Thailand, where it is meticulously crafted using high-quality materials to offer exemplary products at reasonable prices. The company is constantly developing products to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers, and it also supports growth and economic development in local communities through job creation opportunities.

“As our customer base in Taiwan continues to grow, we see huge potential in this market. This business partnership with PChome will allow us to expand our reach to the Taiwanese market, giving customers more choices and convenience for their shopping experiences. In addition, this partnership will also provide us with a platform to market and sell our products, enhancing brand awareness among Taiwanese consumers,” said Pasin Lathouras, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer of NaRaYa. Lathouras added, “With PChome as our trusted partner, NaRaYa is determined to expand our presence in this market and offer customers the best product and experience we can.”

“We are very excited about this partnership; Thai products are attractive by their great design, quality, and price, our goal is to bring Thai products to Taiwanese consumers, and we are glad that NaRaYa trusts us to offer their products through our platforms. With our well-known presence and strong technological foundation in Taiwan market, we believe NaRaYa is a perfect fit for us. This, in turn, will also assist NaRaYa in reaching more customers in Taiwan; it’s a win-win situation,” said Sam Tsai, Managing Director of PChomeThai.

Highlights of the partnership:

• NaRaYa products are now available on PChome in Taiwan



• Expansion of NaRaYa’s business in the Taiwanese market



• Smooth logistics and seamless payment services & buyer protection policy



• Special promotions available exclusively on the PChome platform

For international partnership inquiries with NaRaYa, please get in touch with our export team at [email protected]

