Nas & Lil Nas X Finally Have A Song Together, Thus Fulfilling The Prophecy

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 27, 2020

It’s been a long time coming, but the stars have finally aligned and we have a song that features both Lil Nas X and the older, bigger Nas.

It’s not particularly a ‘new’ song, but it’s a remix of Nas X’s ‘Rodeo’, taken from his debut EP 7 and originally featuring Cardi B.

The two debuted the remix live at the GRAMMY Awards today, as part of Lil Nas X’s performance where he also delivered a megamix version of his all-conquering hit ‘Old Town Road’.

Lil Nas X walked away with two GRAMMY awards today, earning himself one for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ and one for ‘Best Music Video’.

Listen to ‘Rodeo (remix)’ below.