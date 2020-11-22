“‘Nasasaktan din kami’: Kim Chiu reacts to mean comments in latest vlog”

Kim Chiu reacted to various mean comments in her latest vlog.

As Kim Chiu marked the milestone of reaching two million subscribers on YouTube, the Kapamilya star decided to do one of the most highly-requested videos for her latest vlog — reaction to mean comments toward her.

“Dahil lumalaki na ang family natin, isa ‘to sa mga most requested na gusto niyong gawin ko sa vlog ko. So dahil two million na tayo, in this video, mag-cecelebrate tayo ng mga hate messages or mga hate comments. Babasahin natin ito one by one kasi gusto ko lang saktan ang sarili ko ng very little,” she said.

Most of the comments Kim received were about the personal challenges she faced in the past couple of months including the one where she went viral for her “classroom law” analogy.

One of the netizens called Kim “tanga” or stupid for allegedly exposing her true self. But just like the other comments she received, Kim took the high road and said that mistakes happen because they serve as a lesson to become an even better person.

“‘Na expose mo ang sarili mo Kim Chiu’. Tanga ka talaga. Ano ba ang problema ninyo? Wala namang tanga. Sadyang may mga tao talagang nagkakamali lang. ‘Diba? Tsaka ‘yung mga pagkakamali na ‘yun, it will help you grow. It will thicken your character in life. It will make you strong. Kaya tayo binibigyan ng pagkakamali para matuto tayo. ‘Wag tanga agad,” Kim said.

Another netizen lashed out at Kim for allegedly being a coward for choosing to turn off her comments section.

“‘Celebrities who turn off comments section on some of their videos are coward. You signed for this, might as well embrace people’s opinions of you,’ the comment read.

To which Kim responded: “Grabe. Hindi ba pwedeng gusto ko lang mag-share nang ginagawa ko or gusto ko lang maka-inspire ng mga tao sa ginagawa ko? And gusto ko lang ikwento sa mga tao ginagawa ko. Ganun lang naman siguro ang mundo ng social media.

She went on: “Gusto natin i-share kung ano ang gusto natin i-share sa mga tao. Hindi naman lahat shine-share natin. Kaming mga celebrities, natutuwa kami i-share ‘yung kung ano ‘yung hindi niyo nakikita on-cam. So with the use of Instagram, Twitter, lalo na dito sa YouTube world, dito niyo nakikita ang totoong kami.”

Explaining why she chose to turn off the comments section of her social media pages sometimes, she said: “And kung i-turn off man namin ‘yung comments section namin, ‘yun ay tao din naman kami. ‘Di ba sometimes hindi mo na ma-control ‘yung tao kasi minsan sa comments box mo nag-aaway away na silang lahat.”

“‘Yung mga mahal ka at hindi ka mahal, pinag-aaway away mo dahil dun sa comments box. Ikaw pa ‘yung nagla-light ng fire para mag-away away ‘yung mga tao. So might as well patayin mo na lang ‘yung comment box. At least, wala nang nag-aaway kasi merong magtatanggol sa’yo, merong magagalit sa’yo. So lumalaki lang ‘yung apoy,” she continued.

“Tao din kami. Nasasaktan din kami. Kilala niyo lang kami because ito ‘yung line of work namin na we chose to entertain people — dancing, acting, singing, hosting para naman matuwa kayo sa amin.

[embedded content]

According to Kim, her digital team randomly picked the hate comments from Twitter and the comments section of her KimChiuPH YouTube channel.