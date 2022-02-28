NASDAQ-listed Tiger Brokers launches one-stop social trading platform in Australia

Highlights

Tiger Brokers is set to enhance the local online brokerage industry with advanced technology and competitive pricing

Tiger Brokers (AU), is an ASIC regulated financial service provider in Australia

App-based trading platform lets you buy Australian and US shares with lower fees and powerful tools

Trade US and Australian shares with zero brokerage for 3 months ^, with no deposit minimums.

In-app online community, much l ike an Australian version of Reddit, lets investors to post and share their insights and opinions

Intuitive trading platform proving popular among millennials and Gen Z, as well as seasoned investors

Tiger Brokers currently offers welcome prizes where clients with first qualified deposits have opportunities to win AAPL, TSLA and more free shares* ^Pass through fee apply. *Subject to promotion deposit minimum.

SYDNEY, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global leading online brokerage Tiger Brokers (NASDAQ: TIGR) is set to step into the online brokerage industry in Australia with its app-based comprehensive trading platform and competitive pricing strategy.

The Nasdaq-listed firm announced today that it is launching its proprietary one-stop investing platform Tiger Trade in Australia, allowing Australian investors of all levels access to the highly-liquid US markets to trade shares, ETFs and options with free real-time quotes, in-depth market data and vast market analytics tools.

Tiger Brokers will also offer $0 brokerage fee for both U.S. and Australian share trades for three months^. Other than U.S. and ASX shares, local investors are also able to access international markets such as Hong Kong shares and ETFs to further diversify their investment portfolio at their fingertips.

Since its founding in 2014, Tiger Brokers has over 9 million users worldwide and has become the fastest growing online broker for millennials and Gen Z, as well as seasoned investors. With its superior and seamless user experience, the firm has been named one of the 10 most influential capital marketing solution providers in the Asia Pacific region in 2021 by APAC Business Headlines. Tiger Brokers also took home the Mobile Award under the Brokerage category at Singapore Business Review’s Technology Excellence Awards.

“We’re excited to come to the Australian market and bring a higher quality investing experience to local investors, and deliver access to key international markets,” said Michael McCarthy, Chief Strategy Officer at Tiger Brokers Australia. “We believe everyone should have access to the markets, and everyone has the right to reach for the best and grow to their full potential as investors. By providing more insights, tools and resources to retail investors, Tiger Trade helps both beginner and advanced investors to make more informed and smarter investment decisions.”

Fintech 3.0 based platform with powerful tools to redefine share trading for all

While making share trading more accessible to more people, Tiger Brokers Australia said its global leading technology and R&D capabilities are what differentiate it from other online providers.

“We take pride in our proprietary and cutting-edge technology. At Tiger, we develop our proprietary trading platform and back­end technology internally and consider our expertise in the rapid development and deployment of new trading technology as one of our core strengths. It gives us the advantage of speed in developing useful and user-friendly features. It also allows us to make improvements based on client feedback on a biweekly basis, consistently meeting our clients’ needs efficiently.”

With a philosophy that aims to put power into the hands of everyday Australian investors, Tiger Trade offers investors a variety of intuitive features such as economic data, company fundamentals, powerful and advanced charts that incorporate a wide variety of technical indicators, as well as streaming newsfeed. This combination empowers investors to analyse and understand the company they are buying into, and hence cut through the market noise.

Free real-time in-depth US and AU market data are currently available to all clients, displaying the depth of orders, including quantities at each individual bid and ask, enabling investors to know how pending orders are distributed throughout the market and therefore stay on top of the market. Demonstration accounts are also available for investors to practice their investment skills or test-drive strategies.

Social trading gains popularity among millennials and Gen Z

“We are seeing the rise of retail traders and investors, particularly the younger generation who are more technology-savvy. Given our powerful all-in-one trading platform, we want to give Australians full access to global markets,” McCarthy said.

“We support full extended trading hours, which includes pre-market and after-hours sessions for U.S. shares. This is important, particularly for active traders who want to catch the big moves during those critical hours of trading,” McCarthy said.

In addition, Tiger Brokers also offer U.S. options for Australian investors with USD $0.95 per contract. “Options have become increasingly popular among investors and we’ve been working to ensure we deliver the best possible experiences for our clients.”

Investors can access a range of elite-level tools such as the options calculator to price options and perform ‘what-if’ analysis. Tiger Trade also offers various technical indicators for options trading such as PC Ratio and IV percentile. Charts are also available to show the most traded options or options with unusual movements.

While keeping them engaged through the variety of financial products available that are relevant and meaningful to them, Tiger Trade also offers an in-app online community where users can post and share opinions on markets. “The world of investing can seem complicated and opaque. A thriving community offers investors an opportunity to benefit from others’ expertise and insights, which can be valuable to an investor’s growth.”

With Tiger Brokers Australia predicted to expand rapidly this year, the company will be looking to up its recruitment and deliver better performance and manpower as it immerses itself in the Australian online brokerage landscape.

“Australia is an important market for us, we are committed to growing our presence in Australia and we will continue to invest in technology and superior client experience,” McCarthy said. “With a team of experienced engineers, we are focused on bringing out more products and tools tailored to the needs and preferences of local investors. We want to help our customers to invest at their own pace. We look forward to more and more Aussies starting and continuing their investing journey on Tiger Trade.”

About Tiger Brokers Australia

Tiger Brokers (AU) Pty Limited, is an ASIC regulated financial service provider in Australia. Headquartered in Singapore, its parent company Tiger Brokers is a NASDAQ listed company (TIGR) with 9 million users worldwide, backed by shareholders such as Interactive Brokers and noted investor Jim Rogers.

Disclaimer:

Capital at risk. See FSG, PDS, TMD and T&Cs before trading.

Information provided may contain general advice without taking into account your objectives, financial situations or needs.

Tiger Brokers (AU) Pty Limited ABN 12 007 268 386 AFSL 300767