“Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz enjoy a road trip in Ilocos Sur”

Nash Aguas also shares sweet throwback photo with girlfriend Mika Dela Cruz.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching this week, it looks like more and more celebrity couples are sharing their sweet sentiments online.

Last February 9, Nash Aguas, who is currently in Ilocos Sur, shared photos showing him having fun with then Goin’ Bulilit castmate turned girlfriend Mika Dela Cruz. The second photo looked like it could have been taken one decade apart in the same historical street in Vigan.

Mika also posted her own set of photos of their trip which also included their longtime friends in showbiz. Their group enjoyed riding through the sand dunes in Paoay.

She wrote, “The offroad experience was always a part of my bucketlist but the one thing i’m so happy about is that i got to try it with these amazing people! masaya yung activities, breathtaking yung view.. pero iba yung talagang naeenjoy mo genuinely yung company ng mga tao sa paligid mo. always choose your circle! surround yourself with the people who make you happy 🙂 appreciate one another. appreciate your friendships.”

In previous interviews, Nash revealed he had first met and gotten close with Mika on the set of the hugely popular kiddie sketch comedy program “ Goin’ Bulilit “ back in 2005. But they officially admitted they were in a relationship in October 2018.

Before dating Mika, Nash was originally linked to his former love team partner and also “ Goin’ Bulilit ” co-alumni Alexa Ilacad.

After admitting he just had a “mutual understanding” with Alexa, the 21-year-old actor tried reaching out to his former onscreen partner multiple times to iron things out.

READ: Nash Aguas reveals reason behind gap with Alexa Ilacad: ‘We grew up and we grew apart’

Nash and Mika’s relationship became controversial however when Alexa was interviewed about wanting her name excluded from any talk involving her former colleagues.