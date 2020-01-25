“Nathalie Hart on being single: ‘I’m happy’”

Nathalie Hart is now a single mother after separating with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

Nathalie Hart is not yet eager to find a new partner in life.

During her interview on Magandang Buhay , the actress shared she is happy being a single mom to her daughter Penelope.

“I’m happy. So no, thank you,” she said.

Nathalie also shared that she is on good terms with her former beau and the father of her firstborn Manyank Sharma.

“Sa’kin we’re great friends, we talk every day. Parang ang labo, magulo… It’s complicated, but I don’t need anyone. Me, myself, and I. Thank you,” she said.

WATCH: Nathalie on being single: “Me, myself and I, thank you”

Nathalie also said that she is really happy with Penelope.