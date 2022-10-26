Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Announce Headline Shows with St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Bluesfest act Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced a couple of Australian headline dates, where they’ll be joined by fellow Byron travellers St. Paul & The Broken Bones. The two American acts will be showcasing their respective takes on soul, alt-country, funk and R&B at shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

They’ll be playing at Forum, Melbourne on Monday, 10th April and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, 13th April. Tickets are on sale from 12pm AEST on Monday, 31st October. An exclusive Bluesfest pre-sale session kicks off at 12pm AEST on Friday, 28th October. Access that pre-sale here.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – ‘Love Don’t’

[embedded content]

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats were last in Australia back in 2019. They’ve since released their third album, 2021’s The Future, on the legendary Stax Records. Band leader Rateliff also released his third solo album, And It’s Still Alright, in 2020.

Alabama eight-piece St. Paul & The Broken Bones released their fourth album, The Alien Coast, in early 2022. The band’s first release on ATO Records is built upon a new set of creative influences, including psychedelia, classic rock’n’roll and more funk than on previous releases.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – ‘The Last Dance’

﻿

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and St. Paul & The Broken Bones will appear at Bluesfest 2023 along with Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Femi Kuti, Jackson Brown, Beth Hart, Mavis Staples and loads more. Find a complete break down of Bluesfest sideshows here.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Australian Tour 2023

Monday, 10th April – Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, 13th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Further Reading

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: 10 Essential Tracks

Bluesfest 2023 Lineup Expands with The Doobie Brothers, Counting Crows & More