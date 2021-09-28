National Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera, 89

NATIONAL Artist for Literature Bienvenido Lumbera passed away on Tuesday. He was 89.

Lumbera died at 9 a.m. due to complications from a stroke.

This was confirmed by his daughter Tala, with The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), where Lumbera graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Literature in Journalism.

He was a known and acclaimed poet, dramatist, literary critic, activist, and professor.

Lumbera also received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Journalism, Literature and Creative Communications in 1993 and the Carlos Palanca Memorial Award for Literature in 1975, among others.

Lumbera also taught at the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), De La Salle University (DLSU), the University of the Philippines (UP), and the UST.

“He was an inspiration and mentor to many Filipino writers. Maraming salamat po sa lahat, Lolo Bien (Thank you for everything, grandfather Bien),” wrote the UP Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts in a Facebook post.



The Ateneo de Naga University Press also expressed its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and students of Lumbera.

“We will forever be grateful for all his creative and critical writings that have inspired institutions and initiatives like the Ateneo de Naga University Press to always champion and promote the literature, the arts and cultures from the regions. Muli, maraming salamat po at maluwag na paglalakbay (Once again, thank you and may you have a safe journey),” it added.

Lumbera was born on April 11, 1932, in Lipa, Batangas.